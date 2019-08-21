Arrested for car arson

August 21, 2019

A 22-year-old man was due in court for a remand hearing on Wednesday in connection with a car arson in Larnaca on August 2.

According to the police, around 3.30am on August 2, a fire started on a car belonging to a 42-year-old man which was parked in the garage of an apartment building in Larnaca.

The fire department managed to extinguish the fire, however the police found evidence pointing to arson.

He was arrested on Tuesday and was to appear in Larnaca district court later on Wednesday to be remanded.

A 43-year-old man was also arrested on August 16 in connection with the case.

