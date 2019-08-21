August 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

High-tech cleaning equipment for Paphos

By Staff Reporter
Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos (centre) with the new equipment

Paphos municipality has received a high-tech piece of equipment worth €80,000 to help ensure the town is spruced up and clean.

The equipment consists of an agricultural tractor with factory loader, high pressure water system, sand cleaner and other accessories.

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos said that the municipality’s priority is to keep the city clean, with no trash or weeds so locals and visitors can enjoy their environment.

But he warned that municipality cannot do this alone and highlighted how important it was for residents to do their part in keeping the town clean.

He called on the residents to use the green points for dumping unwanted items and to respect the environment.

He added that two more cleaning vehicles would arrive soon.

Staff Reporter

