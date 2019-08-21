High-tech cleaning equipment for Paphos

Paphos municipality has received a high-tech piece of equipment worth €80,000 to help ensure the town is spruced up and clean.

The equipment consists of an agricultural tractor with factory loader, high pressure water system, sand cleaner and other accessories.

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos said that the municipality’s priority is to keep the city clean, with no trash or weeds so locals and visitors can enjoy their environment.

But he warned that municipality cannot do this alone and highlighted how important it was for residents to do their part in keeping the town clean.

He called on the residents to use the green points for dumping unwanted items and to respect the environment.

He added that two more cleaning vehicles would arrive soon.