Labour minister seeking to resolve hotel workers’ pay dispute

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou has organised three meetings in a bid to settle a row between hoteliers and workers over collective agreements, one of which was held earlier this week, Peo union rep Lefteris Georgiades said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Georgiades said the unions Peo and Sek had met with Emilianidou on Tuesday to express their views. She will then have a separate meeting with the hoteliers on Friday and a joint meeting with both parties the following Monday.

The unions demand a return to the rights they had in 2013, which they say they receded due to the economic crisis. “Thankfully, there are no problems in tourism, it’s been going well these years.”

In fact, tourism was a sector that had not been hurt by the crisis, Georgiades said.

“Therefore we consider it fair and expect that the employers will give back the rights that employees gave up at the time.”

Unions are also seeking better regulation of the law as they claim a majority of hoteliers offer worse conditions than those stipulated in contracts. “We want agreed salaries to be safeguarded by the law” to avoid hoteliers taking advantage of staff.

Should an agreement not be found by the end of the month then an impasse will have to be declared Georgiades warned, but added this was not the goal.

Workers were not ready to wait until the winter season when hotels are closed, he added. “We have to get to the essence of whether the demands the workers want are logical or not and the ministry as well as employers have to take a stance on this.”