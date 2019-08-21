Measures to crack down on illegal use of fireworks

Checks for the illegal possession, trade, and use of fireworks will be stepped up, the ministers of agriculture and justice, as well as the chief of police and other stakeholders, agreed in a meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was called to find solutions to tackle the surge in the illegal trade and use of fireworks in the recent period, often at times when people are asleep.

After examining the matter in detail, it was agreed that the police will enhance cooperation with the mines service to tackle the issue.

A technical committee will also be set up, which within a month will submit a proposal to the ministers with suggestions for the improvement of the legislation governing the legal and illegal use of fireworks.

The committee will suggest higher fines, and will re-evaluate which events will be eligible for a license allowing the use of fireworks.

According to data of the mines service, the authority responsible for implementing the law regarding explosives, around 550 licenses for the use of fireworks are granted per year to concerts, festivals and other cultural, philanthropic, municipal and community events.

In urban areas, the mines service usually grants licenses for the use of small fireworks in an attempt to reduce noise pollution levels, while larger fireworks are allowed in coastal areas.