Police probe into teenager’s drinking death continues

A probe into whether the death of 16-year-old Panayiotis Stefani in Larnaca in April was the result of bullying has yet to be completed, police said on Tuesday.

Though the five-member team of Larnaca interrogators was expected to complete their investigation by mid-May, the police press office told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday that “some aspects require further investigation.”

According to police, a completed case file of the probe into whether the high alcohol consumption that killed the 16-year-old at a teen party was voluntary or forced was previously sent to the legal service, whose task is to review the case file and instruct authorities into whether a criminal prosecution is justified.

The file was returned to the interrogating team on the grounds that the investigation was not adequately completed.

As such, the police said that “investigations are continuing, and it is not clear when we can expect the team of interrogators to complete their task.”

After the death of Stefani at a teen party on April 14 from alcohol poisoning, several claims that he was a victim of bullying led police to pursue this line of inquiry.

In May, it emerged that police were in possession of four audio-visual pieces of material documenting that Stefani was a victim of bullying.

Suspicions that Stefani was pressured into consuming the large amounts of alcohol that led to his death were heightened after reports emerged that one of the videos in the possession of the police showed him being pressured by peers to consumer large quantities of alcohol very quickly.

Toxicology test results found that his blood contained 340mg of alcohol.