State to cover cost of toddler’s treatment for rare disease

The state will be covering the costs of treating a 22-month-old boy who suffers from a rare form of muscular atrophy, President Nicos Anastasiades announced on Tuesday.

The plight of his parents came to light through the media earlier this week and their attempts to raise the money for a gene therapy that could potentially cure him over time. The young boy suffers from spinal muscular atrophy.

A day earlier, the health ministry announced it was looking into the case of the young boy, Antonis Andreou who needs some €2m to receive treatment after he was left almost completely paralysed at eight months.

In a Twitter post, Anastasiades said “I am glad because after speaking to the health minister and after his actions, the costs for treating young Antoni can be covered in their entirety by the state.”

In a follow-up tweet, he expressed his “warmest wishes for a quick recovery and strength to his family.” Anastasiades also thanked the public for their support towards Antonis and his family during this difficult time.

In a statement, the health ministry said an application for funds had not been submitted but they became aware of the case through the media.

The therapy costs €2m and is a prescription gene therapy used to treat children less than two years old with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

After the assessment of Andreou’s case, the ministry will undertake the cost of the medication Spinraza, purchasing it from abroad.