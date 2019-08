Paphos police on Tuesday caught a 17-year-old youth who was caught speeding while driving without a license and insurance.

His 72-year-old grandfather was a passenger in the car.

The driver was stopped by police when he was travelling at 78km/h in an area allowing speeds up to 50km/h.

An alcotest conducted on the teen showed the teen had not been drinking.

Both he and his father, the owner of the vehicle, were charged and released.