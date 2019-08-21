Three years for attempted murder

A 45-year-old man was jailed for three years by Limassol criminal court on Wednesday for an attempted murder in 2017.

The incident took place late at night in June, 2017 in Limassol when the 45-year-old man together with four other men assaulted a 48-year-old man in a tavern in Limassol.

They threw him on the ground and hit him with a bat, while one of them stabbed him with a knife in the chest.

The 48-year-old man who was assaulted was taken to Limassol general hospital in serious condition but survived.