Turkish Cypriots favour common car insurance policies

A proposal for a common car insurance framework that was submitted by the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci during the leaders’ meeting on August 9 has received a positive response by the Turkish Cypriot community, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to the Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Kibris’, a poll it carried out found that the Turkish Cypriot community is largely in favour of creating a common car insurance framework across the divide because it would help encourage more visitors from one side to the other.

After the informal meeting of the two leaders on August 9, Greek Cypriot media focus steered almost exclusively on issues relating to the management of the island’s natural resources, with no reports regarding the proposal in question by Akinci.

The Turkish Cypriot leader’s spokesman Baris Burcu said that if the proposal is accepted by the Greek Cypriot side, movement to and from the north will increase, noting that the current situation is not financially beneficial, Kibris reported.

Currently, insurance purchased from one side is not valid on the other. Both communities wishing to cross by car must purchase additional insurance to cover their vehicle for a specified period of time.

Though beneficial, the move may prove difficult to bring about, according to the president of the Turkish Cypriot union of insurance companies, Raif Cukurovalı.

“The proposal is not simple and its implementation is difficult,” Cukurovalı said. “Preparation for its implementation will take time as changes need to be made to clients’ contracts.”

He added that insurance companies operating on both sides will not be content with a common insurance framework.