Uefa qualifiers boost fan card uptake

More than 80,000 football fan cards have been issued since the introduction of the cards, with matches by Apoel and other Cyprus teams in August contributing significantly to the increase, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Wednesday.

To date, 80,039 have been issued, 5,436 of them since August 1 for qualifying matches to the Uefa championship league.

Some 2,333 cards were handed out on Friday alone, ahead of Apoel’s match with Ajax in Nicosia on Tuesday which ended in a 0-0 draw.

More than 14,000 tickets were made available for Tuesday’s match, a record number since the introduction of the fan card ID.

The fan card, aimed at cracking down on hooliganism, was introduced last August following a long discussion in parliament and football clubs mainly on concerns of violation of personal data, as its holders had to provide some details such as identity card number and address. It was opposed by fan clubs of all major football clubs, citing concerns that police would use the data to keep tabs on them.