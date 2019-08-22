A new failure in the talks is not an option says Akel

Main opposition Akel leader Andros Kyprianou warned on Thursday that the Greek Cypriot side must be ready for comprehensive negotiations in the event of a resumption of the talks, and a new failure was not an option.

Speaking in Dherynia, Kyprianou said it was a decisive moment in the Cyprus problem as efforts were underway to restart the talks, which broke down in Switzerland in the summer of 2017.

“Everyone must realise that the effort itself is not what’s important. What’s important is what will follow if and when the negotiations resume,” he said.

“Woe to us if we have another deadlock. Our appeal to the president is to realise that if the talks resume, this time we must be ready and determined for a comprehensive discussion,” Kyprianou said.

The Akel leader said the Greek Cypriot side must exert every effort to resolve the Cyprus problem and let Turkey or the Turkish Cypriot side take the blame if it was not.

In their first meeting since February on August 9, Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci said they had a constructive exchange of views and would continue to work with a United Nations envoy.

The leaders announced after the meeting that they decided “to continue engaging in the efforts undertaken by Jane Holl Lute with the determination to finalise the terms of reference that would enable structured and results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement with a sense of urgency”.

They also announced their readiness to hold a tripartite meeting with the UN secretary-general in September after the United Nations General Assembly in order to plan the way forward.