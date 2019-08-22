August 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europa League

Apollon suffer heavy loss to PSV Eindhoven

By Staff Reporter0132

Apollon suffered a heavy defeat in the first leg of the Europa League qualifying playoff as they lost by 3-0 to PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadium.

After a barren opening 45 minutes the game suddenly sprung to life in the 47th minute after PSV took advantage of a wayward Gianniotas pass with Mohammed Ihattaren at the end of a sweeping move to open the score from close range.

Nine minutes later Cody Gakpo beat Apollon’s goalkeeper from Mall with a beautiful striker from the edge of the box with Denzel Dumfries prodding the ball into an empty net for the third five minutes later after Moll had misjudged a cross.

Ten minutes from time Fotis Papoulis missed a great chance to pull a goal back but was denied by PSV ‘s goalkeeper Zoet.

The return leg is in a weeks time in Nicosia.

 

 

 

Staff Reporter

