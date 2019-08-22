August 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest in north for theft of cars in Larnaca

Two people have been arrested in the north in connection with the theft of two cars in Larnaca valued at €46,000, the Turkish Cypriot media reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, the two stole a vehicle from Acheritou in the north on August 18 and illegally crossed through the buffer zone at Louroutzina and drove to Larnaca. There they dumped the vehicle and stole two other cars from a car dealership in Aradippou worth €46,000.

They are facing charges of theft, deliberate damage, destruction of property and illegal possession of property.

 

 

