Bank of Cyprus has come to an agreement to sell its share in the Nicosia Mall for around €96m, reports said.

Bank of Cyprus moved into the venture with a €35m loan-for-equity swap and as a result, the project was completed and opened in November 2018.

Reports said the buyers include companies that have outlets in the mall like Zorbas bakeries, PHC, Voici La Mode, and Athienitis supermarket.

The deal is expected to be finalised in September.