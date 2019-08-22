Bar review: Caprice Lounge Bar, Limassol

By Tracy Roth Rotsas

At the heart of Londa Beach Hotel in Limassol is the very swanky Caprice Lounge Bar. It’s everything you’d expect of a boutique hotel bar: Italian décor in white and black, illuminated dot patterns on pillars, comfortable sofas coupled with more supportive lounge chairs and assymetric coffee tables. The staff uniform is more akin to beachwear and consists of long flowing white shirts and linen pants, the background music is a relaxing chilled-out new-age combination.

The bar is divided into two distinct sections: an outdoor terrace section and an indoor air-conditioned section, both offering superb views of the ocean. There is a baby grand piano in the corner inside to allow for musical performances, though when we went none were scheduled, and on Fridays and Saturdays there is a live DJ playing lounge, deep house, and NUdisco hits from 9pm-1.30am.

The menu is quite extensive incorporating many non-alcoholic options such as smoothies and non-alcoholic cocktails and freshly-squeezed juices but it is their collection of cocktails and rare whiskies of which they are most proud, all matured between 10 and 21 years.

We get lost somewhere between the gins, tequilas, rums and liqueurs, but eventually opt for a Mango Smoothie and a Smokey Berry cocktail. Nuts and Volos olives (stuffed with an almond) are provided as nibbles too.

The Mango Smoothie is divine! Thick, creamy, sweetish and rich with a spectacular fruit garnish of a slice of cantaloupe, a strawberry and half a passionfruit, which I scoop out and put into my drink as well. Delicious!

The Smokey Berry on the other hand offers some real surprises the first of which is that it actually tastes smokey! With an ingredient list of strawberry, blackberry, port, pineapple, lime and Mescal Nuestra Soledad, this is a very strong drink and something which suits a less sweet palate. I can appreciate the way the ingredients complement each other and the unusual taste it provides. The second is that the staff ask if it’s ok and offer to change it if it isn’t something we like.

Small things like the napkin folded and fanned out on display add a nice touch and if you’re so inclined, cigars of all prices are also available starting from just €5, though the prices quickly escalate. There is even a Daura Damnn beer which is gluten-free!

Overall, it is a very pleasant evening in a lovely, comfortable and relaxed setting. The music is not too loud, subtle enough to allow us our conversation, the staff very friendly and knowledgeable and the prices quite reasonable.

A real touch of class.

Caprice Lounge Bar

Where: Londa Beach Hotel, Limassol

When: Monday-Sunday 9.30-1.30am

Contact: 25 865543, www.londahotel.com

How much: Cocktails: €8-12.50