Death at Nicosia general hospital investigated

Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man, who passed away at Nicosia general hospital on Wednesday, a few days after having been admitted there for an operation.

The man had undergone surgery to fix a deviated septum. The operation was a success, and he had been scheduled to be released from hospital this past Monday.

However his health suddenly took a turn for the worse, and he was transferred to the hospital’s emergency ward.

The man eventually expired on Wednesday.

An autopsy on his body was carried out on Thursday. Sources said the examination did not reveal the precise cause of death, and further tests will be carried out on tissue samples.

Sources familiar with the matter said that, in any case, the man’s death was unrelated to the surgery he had undergone.