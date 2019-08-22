Five stadiums receive operating licences just days after being rejected

Authorities have granted operating permits to five football stadiums which failed to meet the criteria just three days ago after their operators secured the necessary certificates, it was announced on Thursday.

Less than a week before the football championships was scheduled to start, authorities had refused permits to five stadiums used by first division teams, over various shortcomings

In a meeting on Monday, the stadium licensing authority refused to issue permits for Makario, Tsirion, Amohostos, Tasos Markou, and Stelios Kyriakides stadiums for failing to comply with the standards set by the authority and the police and failing to supply all the documents necessary for issuing operating licences and security certificates.

On Thursday, the authority said it has issued the necessary permits “with or without conditions” after examining the supplementary documents submitted by the administrators.

The authority said it has placed restrictions on the use of certain areas of Makario stadium and Tasos Markou.

The championship is set to start this weekend with fixtures scheduled at four of the five stadiums in question.