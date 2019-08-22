Local residents to stage protest to allow sunbeds on Lara beach

A demonstration in support of allowing sunbeds and umbrellas on the Turtle Beach in Lara will be held on September 1.

The beach comes under the responsibility of Inia, the local council of which urged people to gather on the beach next Sunday bringing sunbeds and umbrellas with them to demonstrate against them not being allowed there.

Lara Beach is situated in Akamas and has been turtle conservation station protected since 1971 so although it is possible to visit and swim at the beach, it is illegal to place sunbeds, umbrellas and tents, or park cars or caravans. It is also illegal to fish (apart from angling) or light a fire.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Inia village council decided to hold the demonstration after the Department of Fisheries announced it would place a representative there to inform visitors not only about the turtles but also the regulations against using sunbeds and umbrellas.

Community leader Yiangos Tsivikos said the council has requested for years to be able to place umbrellas or/and sunbeds at Lara beach.

“Turtles give birth everywhere,” he said, adding that it is unfair that Lara beach is being so strictly controlled by the Department of Fisheries and is the only beach on Cyprus where the law is actually applied against umbrellas and sunbeds at the beach.

He added that the representatives of Fisheries Department is driving away tourists by informing them about the €500 fine unless they cooperate with the regulations of the beach.

Apart from the demonstration, at 11am, the municipality will take other measures including abstaining from taking part in discussions with the Advisory Committee on the Management of the Akamas National Forest Park (EDPA).