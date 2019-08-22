Man dies from West Nile Virus

A 69-year-old man has died in the north from complications caused by the West Nile Virus, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Thursday.

The man, who had been suffering from other serious health problems, was being treated in a hospital for the past month.

This was the second fatality linked to the virus in the north. Two more people with the virus are being treated in hospital while tests have been carried out on four others to determine whether they have contracted it.

In the government-controlled areas, one elderly man has died from the virus, as health authorities recorded nine cases in total.

According to the public health services, four of the cases were recorded in Nicosia, four in the government-controlled areas of Famagusta, and one in Larnaca.