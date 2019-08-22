Man jailed for robbing jewellery shop

A 36-year-old man was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail after having been found guilty of conspiring to rob a jewellery shop in Limassol some two years ago.

The incident took place on the night of July 30, 2017 at a jewellery store inside a Limassol hotel.

The 71-year-old shop owner reported to police that a man walked in, struck her, and stole four golden rings.

As he left, the man pushed to the ground a hotel maid. Both women were later treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Investigations led to the arrest of the 36-year-old suspect, who was picked up by police on the same night.

Police had also identified another suspect, a 24-year-old man. However he fled the country, with police issuing a European arrest warrant against him. The man was later located in Poland, arrested, and extradited to Cyprus in February 2018.