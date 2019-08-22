August 22, 2019

New British government says it hopes for stronger Cyprus ties

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
New UK Foreign Minister for Europe Christopher Pincher

The new British government supports the Cyprus issue settlement process and seeks to strengthen bilateral relations between London and Nicosia, the new UK Foreign Minister for Europe Christopher Pincher has said.

In a letter to the president of the national federation of Cypriots in the UK, Christos Karaolis, Pincher underlined the “great value” ascribed by the UK to its relationship with Cyprus.

The values shared by both countries foster conditions of cooperation in a broad range of areas, including the public sector, economic reform, trade and investment, defence and security, Pincher said.

He also referred to the deep relations between the people of Cyprus and the UK, particularly in terms of education and tourism.

Pincher said he hoped that these relations will be strengthened within the coming years and added that he looks forward to continuing the British government’s engagement with the Cypriot communities in the UK.

Regarding the Cyprus reunification efforts, Pincher gave reassurances of the unwavering commitment of the UK’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson to support efforts working toward a just and lasting settlement, based on the internationally accepted model of a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

He added that London continues to encourage parties to demonstrate renewed commitment to the settlement process by supporting the resumption of talks.

Pincher’s letter came as a response to a letter sent to Johnson by Karaolis, who asked the new prime minister to use his power and influence to make a lasting impact on the island’s reunification efforts.

 

