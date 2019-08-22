The last of August’s parties

With just one week of August left most people have started easing back into routine yet the summer party vibe is still in the air with a couple of events this week underlining that.

Savino Rock Bar is celebrating 29 years on Sunday 25 with a party starting at 9pm and lasting until the early hours. Kicking off the festivities is a live performance by The Old Stray Bus band before DJ Monti Liani takes over the decks playing all sorts of party hits. Given the birthday spirit, entrance is free and there is a 50 per cent discount on selected cocktails.

Also on Saunday is the Aceplaymore beach party at Paphos’ Sandy beach. From noon and until 9pm there will be music by Dr Cordoba, ice-cold Corona beers, burgers by Smokey Dee’s and an Aceplaymore playground and popup shop.

Paphos will continue with the party vibe throughout the week as a Latin street night will happen on August 28 at Hermanos Bar and Grill. Salsa, bachata and kizomba sounds will be playing all night inviting everyone in for a dance or a mojito. DJ Migwelo will be rocking the decks from 9pm until 1am. Though this won’t be the last Latin-themed event the island will be seeing, the street parties are bound to be numbered as the weather gradually turns colder.

A Cuban night will be on the same day at Napa View in Ayia Napa. The venue’s Vista Cubana events are a weekly phenomenon, happening every Wednesday but August 28 will be the last for the season. Expect an authentic Cuban experience as Pedro Son Caliente and his band perform live. Napa View, as its name suggests, has stunning views of the town and is particularly pretty during the sunset hours. Complimentary sweet and savoury canapes will be served as well as some Caribbean treats and finger food.

Aceplaymore Beach Party

Party on the beach with Corona beers, burgers from Smokey Dees, music by Dr Cordoba. August 25. Sandy Beach, Paphos. 12pm-9pm. Free

Savino Celebrates 29 Years

Birthday party of rock bar with live music by The Old Stray Bus and DJ Monti Liani. August 25. Savino Rock Bar, Larnaca. 9pm-3am. Tel: 99-860304, 99-426011

Latin Street Party

Latin party playing kizomba, salsa and bachata music. August 28. Hermanos Bar & Grill, Paphos. 9pm-1am

Vista Cubana

Live music by Pedro Son Caliente and his band. August 28. Napa View, Ayia Napa. 8pm-1am