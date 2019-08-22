Unficyp warns hunters to stay out of buffer zone

Hunting in the buffer zone is strictly forbidden, Unficyp warned on Thursday, four days after the start of the hunting season.

“Such activities in the buffer zone, as well as the use of weapons, dogs or equipment in this context, is a security risk and strictly prohibited,” the announcement said.

Unficyp strongly urged hunters to refrain from dangerous or irresponsible actions in and around the buffer zone.

“Furthermore, any aggressive/endangering behaviour by hunters against United Nations peacekeepers and others will be reported to the competent local authorities for prompt and proper prosecution in accordance with the law.”