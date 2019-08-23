A day dedicated to loving the environment

“Living in times where climate change leads to destruction and that’s not a warning but a fact, we all have the responsibility to try and save our planet,” say the organisers of Environment Day, an event coming up on September 1.

At 5pm the courtyard of the Metropolis of Tamasos and Orinis in Episkopio will turn into a festival of joy, dance and food while educating about the environment. Raising awareness about environmental issues and what each person can do is at the core of the festival and the organisers are aiming to make this an annual event.

“During the festival, traditional dancers will dance among the visitors,” say organisers, “enticing them to the rhythms of the music as was done during the harvest in the fields, when people respected the land, when the land was sacred.”

Informing the public about ecological problems and promoting ecological products directly from the producer to the consumer are the main aims of the day. It’s a way to help producers continue this effort to promote the proper use of the environment.

There will be kiosks resembling a local market with producers whose main focus is the earth. Think honey products, tea, oil, seeds, beauty products and wax. Sticking to promoting local elements from local producers, visitors will get the chance to also witness how traditional wicker baskets and flutes are made, painting on pumpkins and the making of palouze.

All activities are open for both adults and children and are a great way to get the young ones interested in tradition and the environment. Besides the festival happenings and workshops, children are also invited to use the playground in the courtyard.

Environment Day

Festival educating about environmental issues. September 1. Metropolis of Tamasos and Orinis in Episkopio, Nicosia. 5pm. Free