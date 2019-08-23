Dog talking in different languages with owner

Junior is a French bulldog who makes for a good traveling companion, a good singing partner, and most of all, a good friend! His two human owners can have a riveting conversation with Junior, not just in English, but also in French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese! We can only guess what this skilled dog will learn to do next! Who knew that dogs could understand so many different languages? What we do know is that this is a video that you are not going to want to miss!

The black and white Frenchie is a huge fan of the car rides with his owners, Walter Ledermuller and Emanuele Zaubert, who document their rides and share them on Junior’s Facebook page! Languages are not Junior’s only forte! He came to viral fame when Emanuele posted a video of the two singing, once again, in the car! What an interesting and amazing dog!

Overall, Junior seems like such a happy and energetic dog! His owners must take amazing care of him; playing with him, taking him for long walks and even giving him the best dog food! Junior has brought so much joy into their lives and surely he will bring joy to yours as well!

In reality, dogs recognize sounds (or gestures), they don’t understand language. If you change the language, the sounds coming out of your mouth are different. A dog learns to associate the sounds (or gestures) a human makes which precede the dog’s behavior with subsequent consequences provided by the human.

