August 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EAC works to shut Nicosia road

By Staff Reporter00

A major Nicosia road will be closed for a week due to works by the electricity authority, the public works department announced on Friday.

  1. Paraskevaide Avenue (formerly Acropoleos) opposite Marks and Spencer will close on Sunday at 6pm until Monday, September 2.

Both lanes will initially be closed for 24 hours and traffic will be directed through an adjacent side road in front of Marks and Spencer.

Crews will open one of the lanes on Monday with the second remaining closed for a week.

Works will also be carried out on a 150m stretch of Athalassa Avenue nearby, opposite McDonald’s, from Sunday at 6am to Monday August 26 at 6pm.

 

For more information on the website www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy

Staff Reporter

