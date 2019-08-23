August 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Entrenched views will never be put aside by either side

By CM Reader's View00

To me it seems that most Cypriots are more interested in playing the blame game against each other than they are in looking for a solution to the division of Cyprus.

This attitude permits Mr Erdogan to use every element of the Cyprob to deflect from the issues he and his government have created for Turkey.

A genuine willingness to discuss and deal with issues from the past of Cyprus as part of an agreed solution to the present division would remove this very powerful weapon from the armory of Mr Erdogan.

Regretfully it seems unlikely that such entrenched views that presently exist will ever be put to one side even in the interest of the common good.

OJ

Erdogan: there will be no gas without our involvement

