August 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Higher temperatures expected on the weekend

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Even higher temperatures are expected over the weekend as the last month of the summer season draws to an end, according to the Met service.

On Friday, the highest temperature is expected to be 39C inland, around 34C in coastal areas and 28C in the higher regions.

On Saturday and Sunday, it will be somewhat hotter, up to around 40C or 41C.

Temperatures are not expected to change on Monday.

In the evenings it will cool down to 23C in the Nicosia area and near the sea, and 17C in the mountains.

During the next three days, it will be mainly fine with a few high clouds at times.

