Interior ministry allocates €4.7m for small community projects

Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides announced on Friday that €4.7 million saved from his ministry’s budget will be allocated for 124 small projects in 103 communities.

The projects cover road improvements such as the construction of pavements to improve access and road safety. Money will also be allocated for creating and improving parks and infrastructure projects related to flood-proofing.

Speaking after a meeting with the Union of Communities, Petrides said that work should start from September and will be carried out either by local government workers or private contractors.

Paphos will receive €1,647,669 for 53 projects in 50 communities, Nicosia will receive €1,076,000 for 23 projects in 21 communities, Famagusta district €1,047,796 for 18 projects in five communities, Larnaca €583,100 for 20 projects in 18 communities and Limassol €350,000 for 10 projects in nine communities.

“Small projects, but big in importance for everyday life, security, community life and the countryside,” said the minister.