Man arrested watering cannabis plants

Paphos police arrested a 29-year-old man on Friday on suspicion of cultivating 14 cannabis plants.

The man was arrested at 7.30am after he arrived in the area, a village near Polis, to water the plants. Drug squad officers had been staking the place out after receiving a tip.

The plants, measuring 50cm to 1.50m, were located in the yard of a house belonging to the suspect.

Four were planted in pots.

Police later searched a second property belonging to the suspect where they found parts of a cannabis plant and two grams of the drug as well as a precision scale.