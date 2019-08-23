August 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested watering cannabis plants

By Staff Reporter00

Paphos police arrested a 29-year-old man on Friday on suspicion of cultivating 14 cannabis plants.

The man was arrested at 7.30am after he arrived in the area, a village near Polis, to water the plants. Drug squad officers had been staking the place out after receiving a tip.

The plants, measuring 50cm to 1.50m, were located in the yard of a house belonging to the suspect.

Four were planted in pots.

Police later searched a second property belonging to the suspect where they found parts of a cannabis plant and two grams of the drug as well as a precision scale.

 

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

New case of West Nile virus identified

Lizzy Ioannidou

Paphos museum to re-open by year’s end says minister

Staff Reporter

Multinational consortium named for LNG construction

George Psyllides

Missing swimmer to remain in custody until court date

Annette Chrysostomou

CyBC journalist sues state after work made her ill

George Psyllides

Erdogan’s comments undermine prospects for talks says government

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign