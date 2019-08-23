Missing swimmer to remain in custody until court date

A 44-year-old man who went missing for two days after he went swimming on Tuesday evening and who was arrested under a warrant pending against him will remain in custody until his trial starts on August 30, a court ruled on Friday.

Grzegorz Pawelczyk, a resident of Limassol, faces charges of domestic violence, causing grievous bodily harm, stabbing and carrying a knife.

He appeared in court on Friday without a lawyer and did not object to his detention.

The suspect travelled to the Molos area with a friend at around 9pm on Tuesday and reportedly jumped into the sea at 11.30pm after consuming some beers.

When he failed to return, his friend notified police. A massive sea and on land search was launched.

In court he said he swam for about two hours and spent the night at the beach. After walking around and drinking more alcohol he returned to his apartment.

He climbed down from the roof to his flat on the seventh floor because he could not enter from the main entrance.

On Tuesday evening police went to his apartment, had to break down the doors and seized several items, after which they changed the locks.

The man was found sleeping in his Limassol apartment shortly before noon on Thursday.

After he was found, he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A little later he was arrested in connection with a case of domestic violence which had been pending against him since May.