Multinational consortium named for LNG construction

Α multinational consortium of JV China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd, Aktor S.A. and Metron S.A., with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd and Wilhelmsen Ship Management Limited ranked first in the evaluation for the construction of the infrastructure required for the introduction of natural gas in Cyprus, it was announced on Friday.

It followed a lengthy and complex tender process overseen by the state natural gas company, Defa, in cooperation with external industry experts.

The top ranked bidder had to satisfy a series of qualitative, quantitative and financial criteria, so as to be able to demonstrate an ability to perform at the high standards set by Defa regarding the development of the Cyprus natural gas market infrastructure.

“We are pleased to see the successful outcome of the process,” Defa chairman Symeon Kassianides said. “Here at Defa we believe that the future of the country is aligned with natural gas and we expect it to play a major role in the economic development of the country in years to come. The establishment of the natural gas market will boost the development of the whole energy and industry sectors of the Republic.”

The LNG Import terminal to be constructed includes a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU), a jetty for the mooring of the FSRU, jetty borne and onshore pipelines as well as additional facilities.

The LNG Import Project is co-financed by a grant from the EU Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) financing instrument.