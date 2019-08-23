Nineteen new cars for government officials

The government has ordered 19 new diesel limousines for state officials at a cost of over half a million, in a move to discard older and costlier vehicles, it emerged on Friday.

Responding to a question posed by Greens MP Giorgos Perdikis, Transport Minister Vassiliki Anastassiadou said that the state has moved to purchase 19 vehicles of the type Volvo S90 2.0D D4 Momentum, at a price of €29.150 plus VAT each (purchase price was at €28,500 and €650 for maintenance over five years).

The vehicles are expected to arrive in February 2020.

Which state officials will receive the cars has yet to be decided, Anastassiadou said.

“Older vehicles from the existing fleet of service vehicles for officials whose maintenance is economically unprofitable and which have high fuel consumption and release high levels of emissions will be withdrawn, and new vehicles will be distributed,” Anastassiadou noted.

According to data by the department of electrical and mechanical services, the government fleet consists of around 2,000 vehicles, the majority of which (38 per cent) are between 16 and 20 years old.

In addition to the limousines, the government will also be launching a tender in September for the purchase of one hybrid vehicle.