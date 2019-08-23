Paphos museum to re-open by year’s end says minister

Paphos archaeological museum will operate as normal before the end of 2019, the communications and works minister said on Friday.

The delay in re-opening the under renovation museum was due to the late delivery from abroad of the new display cases for the exhibits, Communications and Works Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou said.

Anastasiadou revealed that some new exhibits will be added to the museum, which will be displayed alongside all the previous exhibits. She expressed her pleasure at the results of the renovation, which has been ongoing since 2017.

The neighbouring Governor’s House, which was given to the archaeology department in spite of local authority disagreement, will merge with the museum, she added.

Anastasiadou was also given a guided tour of the Mosaic Conservation Laboratory and of Dionysus House in the Paphos Archaeological area.