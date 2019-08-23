Police arrest pair in connection with drugs possession

Police on Thursday arrested a man, 38, and a 34-year-old woman in Larnaca in connection with possession ecstasy tablets, heroin, and cannabis.

The pair were stopped by police at around noon while travelling in their car on the Mazotos to Kiti road.

A search of their vehicle found a grinder with 2gr of cannabis, 12 pieces of aluminium foil that is believed to contain heroin, and one joint.

At the 38-year-old’s home officers found 21gr of heroin, 45 ecstasy tablets, 8gr of cannabis and a precision scale.

The suspects are expected to be brought before a court on Friday.