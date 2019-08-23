August 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Russia

Putin held Security Council meeting to discuss U.S. missile test

By Reuters News Service00
Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had held a meeting of Russia’s Security Council to discuss a recent U.S. cruise missile test.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Putin would make “an important announcement” shortly.

The Pentagon said on Monday it had tested a conventionally-configured cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500 km (310 miles) of flight, the first such test since the United States pulled out of a major arms control treaty with Russia on Aug. 2.

