August 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

We cannot have it all our way

By CM Reader's View01
Image by TotumRevolutum from Pixabay

In order to provide equal opportunities to all students (holding Cypriot citizenship) , all students( government and private should PASS the Pancyprian exam .
This will put them all on equal footings to present an additional University Entrance Exam based on which higher performers will get priority of get accepted.

DR

C replied to DR

The logic of your argument would mean that students who wanto study in another country could only apply if they had followed that country’s exam system.

Cypriot students who want to go to an English or Welsh university (of which there are many) would only be considered if they had A levels.

Our View: Teaching unions have no right to dictate who goes to university

