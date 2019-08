Police in Larnaca arrested a 55-year-old woman on suspicion of torching the car of her former partner.

According to police, the fire broke out at 8.30am on Thursday while the vehicle was parked in a field in Oroklini.

It was put out by the fire service and evidence was found suggesting it had been set intentionally.

Police were led to the 55-year-old woman who was arrested at around 14:30 on Thursday.