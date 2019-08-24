Fish festival in Zygi

The Zygi Community Council will host the Fish Festival on August 31 in an effort to upgrade the community’s cultural activities, with the hope of turning the event into an institution.

The event will be hosted at the Zygi Fisheries Shelter, where kiosks will feature demonstrations of fishermen’s activities, such as net sewing, longlining, bait, sardine processing, fish filling, as well as an exhibition of tools used by fishermen. There will also be a booth staffed by Fisheries Officers to provide information on non-edible and poisonous fish.

Zygi, a village with a history and tradition in fishing, aims to promote and showcase this tradition. It is, after all, known for its delicious fish taverns. With this in mind, the upcoming Fish Festival aims to inform visitors of the fish that should be avoided, to present activities of the trade and offer the chance for people to taste creative recipes by distinguished chef Christos Christodoulou. The event also hopes to highlight the oenogastronomic tradition and be a source of inspiration.

And that’s not all. The Aegean Sea Music Ensemble will enrich the event musically while dance groups will perform Cypriot dances. For those who want to venture out to sea in spirit of the festival, small boats will be available for mini trips.

