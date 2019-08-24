A minute with Andronikos Evripidou Muay Thai Fighter

Where do you live?

I am currently living in Thailand by myself but thankfully my girlfriend comes and visits

Best childhood memory?

Camping every summer near Kato Amiantos

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I love pizza and souvlakia! When I’m in Cyprus I visit Takis’ souvlakia, Chesters and Rio Bravo. It depends though cause I love almost all cuisines. If the plate doesn’t have meat it’s not my favourite.

What did you have for breakfast?

Granola and yoghurt bowl with honey

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Usually I’m going very early to bed in order to wake up early and head for my training. Sometimes I’m a night person… A lovely dinner in a cosy restaurant with good food and then at a bar for a drink!

Best book ever read?

I don’t read books.

Favourite film of all time?

Undisputed! They organise mixed martial arts inside prison and the winner gains his freedom. I really like it cause it’s about my specialty

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Latin America, Cuba, Colombia, Caribbean, I like the climate and the beaches and I want to learn about their culture.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Trance electronic music

What is always in your fridge?

Water

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Definitely in the town!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Jean-Claude van Damme. I saw all of his movies and I’m a big fan…

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Well… nothing special.

What is your greatest fear?

I don’t have great fears

Andronikos Evripidou has had 30 professional fights, winning 22 and losing eight. He is WMO European Amateur Champion, three times Cyprus champion and also Workpoint SuperMuayThai World Champion four-man tournament