Animal Party to stage counter demo over turtles

The Animal Party said on Saturday it would hold a counter-protest at the same time and place as one planned by locals who want to be able to place sunbeds and umbrellas on the protected turtle beach in Lara.

In a statement, the party condemned unlawful unilateral decisions whose aim is to make financial gain by destroying the country’s flora and fauna.

“On September 1, while you protest over five to 10 euros, we shall be there to protest for the self-evident and to defend the turtles and their sacred right to nest,” the party said.

“We are now a country that manages to be first in everything, not the positives but the negatives. First in the EU for our rubbish, pesticides, the food chain, and many others.”

Lara beach is an area of global significance, and is protected by both local and Natura 2000 European legislation. It has been a turtle conservation station protected since 1971. Legislation in place forbids sunbeds, umbrellas and tents, as well as cars or caravans. It is also illegal to fish (apart from angling) or light a fire.

On Thursday, Inia community leader Yiangos Tsivikos said the council has been requesting for years to be able to place umbrellas or/and sunbeds at Lara beach, noting that the beach is the only one which is being strictly monitored and where the law is actually applied, driving away tourists who are faced with a €500 fine for any violation of the law.

“Turtles give birth everywhere,” he said, adding that it is unfair that Lara is the only beach where the law is so strictly applied.

He called on the public to attend the demo, at 11am on September 1, bringing their sunbeds and umbrellas with them.