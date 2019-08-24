New season for Sarah’s Jazz Club

Sarah’s Jazz Club is entering its third season, presenting quality music focused around the great international arts of Jazz and Blues.

“We’ve seen a real blossoming and revival in the Cypriot jazz music scene since we opened in 2017,” says co-owner Sarah Fenwick. “We’re committed to supporting and promoting the local jazz scene and believe in the talent and hard work the musicians put into their performances. This season we’re bringing back several favourite and popular Cypriot artists along with international artists, combining the familiar with the new and exciting.”

The new season will start with Lady Jazz herself, as Sarah has often been described, with performances on August 30 and 31. The singer’s sweetly moving and jazzy voice will be accompanied by a swinging rhythm section made up of contrabassist Irenaeos Koulouras and drummer Marios Spyrou. Piano prodigy Dimitris Miaris will bring his skills to the band on Friday August 30, playing riffs, melodies and chords to please the ear and lift the spirits. On Saturday August 31, recording artist and guitarist Alexis Kasinos is set to perform his fluid melodic runs and sensitive harmonies with the Lady Jazz Band.

All of the musicians that are part of the club’s season 3 revival have been on the music scene for quite some time and have proven to know what they’re doing. Nicknamed ‘Lady Jazz’, Sarah is a British-Cypriot jazz singer with a four-octave range. She has released four self-produced jazz CDs, the latest called Jazz Origins.

Miaris started performing at the age of 15 and is considered to be a jazz piano prodigy and performs all around Cyprus as well as in Greece and the UK. Bassist Koulouras studied with the great American bassist Ron Carter. He has performed around the island and internationally and even organised the Old Port Jazz Festival in Limassol. Drummer Spyrou has a Master’s degree in jazz drumming. He comes from a musical family with a father who also was a jazz drummer. Kasinos meanwhile has just released his debut CD Right Place, Right Time. He is a member of several bands in addition to his own Alexis Kasinos Quartet.

After the re-launch events, more performance gems will follow in September. These include the great New-York based pianist Glafkos Kontemeniotis on September 12 and Latin and Jazz singer Andria Antoniou and Roman Gomez’ new album release on September 6. Local Blues band The Zilla Project return on September 21. And after their stay in New York, Mood Indigo vintage jazz band are back at Sarah’s Jazz Club on September 14.

Lady Jazz Band

New season opening for local jazz club with a live band performing. August 30 and 31. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-14771