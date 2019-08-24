Paphos police raid suspected gambling joints

Paphos police on Friday raided two suspected gambling establishments and seized 20 computers believed to have been turned into fruit machines.

During the first raid, at 7.30pm, officers confiscated 10 computer towers suspected of being used as fruit machines.

The 55-year-old owner of the establishment was questioned by the CID.

In a simultaneous raid at a second establishment owned by a 43-year-old, police seized 10 more computer towers believed to be used for gambling purposes.

Officers also seized a security camera and €815 in cash. The owner was questioned, as the investigation into both cases continues.