Police arrest driver who hit two pedestrians

Police on Saturday arrested a 29-year-old man who hit two pedestrians with his car in Avdellero in the early morning hours.

No one was seriously injured in the 1.20am incident, police said.

Initially, the suspect hit a 46-year-old man and then a second man, 49, who was standing next to his parked car.

The 46-year-old was rushed to hospital in Larnaca where he was treated for bruises and swelling of his left leg. He was discharged earlier Saturday.

The second man did not want to go to the hospital.

The 29-year-old apparently cut his chin in the incident and he was given stitches. He was also discharged at 6.30am.

Two hours later he was arrested by police in connection with reckless driving, assault, and causing damage.