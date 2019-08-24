August 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest driver who hit two pedestrians

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Police on Saturday arrested a 29-year-old man who hit two pedestrians with his car in Avdellero in the early morning hours.

No one was seriously injured in the 1.20am incident, police said.

Initially, the suspect hit a 46-year-old man and then a second man, 49, who was standing next to his parked car.

The 46-year-old was rushed to hospital in Larnaca where he was treated for bruises and swelling of his left leg. He was discharged earlier Saturday.

The second man did not want to go to the hospital.

The 29-year-old apparently cut his chin in the incident and he was given stitches. He was also discharged at 6.30am.

Two hours later he was arrested by police in connection with reckless driving, assault, and causing damage.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Fish festival in Zygi

Eleni Philippou

Man jailed for drug possession

Staff Reporter

Impact of overseas Cypriots to be discussed at conference

Andria Kades

EAC works to shut Nicosia road

Staff Reporter

Labour minister continues efforts to solve hotels pay dispute

Andria Kades

New website seeks to ease return of artworks lost in 74

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign