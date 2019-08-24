August 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police suspect arson as car burns in Paphos

By George Psyllides00
Paphos police were on Saturday investigating an arson, which caused extensive damage to a car.

The fire service was notified of the blaze on Apostolou Pavlou Street in Paphos at around 10.48pm. It responded with two vehicles and the flames were put out by 11.10pm.

The fire caused extensive damage to the car and investigators found signs that it had been set deliberately.

Paphos firefighters also responded to a second car blaze at around 11pm. The fire at Georgios A Street was put out by 11.18pm after causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

