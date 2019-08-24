Workshop starts a menstrual revolution

Young girls and women have for a long time experienced a sort of stigma talking about their menstrual cycle. Although a completely natural phenomenon that every woman goes through, it is often thought of a taboo subject to talk about freely in public.

An upcoming workshop, on September 2 and hosted by World Without Borders, brings menstrual rights activist and educator with a background in anthropology, Isis Tijaro to offer a new perspective on the matter. Under the title Mothers and Daughters, the experiential workshop is designed for girls over 11 and their mothers to facilitate and guide dialogue between them about menstrual cycles and the changes they represent to their bodies.

The purpose of this experience is to generate an atmosphere of trust during which mothers and their daughters will be able to have a loving conversation regarding these very important subjects without any fears and awkwardness.

“Menstruation is a natural process,” say the workshop organisers. “However, in most parts of the world, it remains a taboo and is rarely talked about. Many cultures have beliefs, myths and taboos relating to menstruation. Almost always, there are social norms or unwritten rules and practices about managing menstruation and interacting with menstruating women.

“Some of these are helpful but others have potentially harmful implications. It appears that even in countries considered as ‘developed’ girls’ level of knowledge and understanding of puberty, menstruation and reproductive health are very low. So, finding ways to talk about the menstrual cycle, menstrual experiences and body in an open and confident manner can really change how we feel about ourselves and boost our self-confidence and self-love.”

The workshop will be in English and in order to participate you are advised to reserve your spots.

Menstural Revolution – Mothers and Daughters

September 2. World Without Borders, Nicosia. 6.30pm-10pm. €45 per mother and daughter