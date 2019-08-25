A special island has now been ruined

I have been visiting your island for 35 years. When I first visited I was with my parents. Whenever I look back on my family holidays I think of Cyprus. The beautiful beaches, the local friendly people and the climate all rolled into one was our first holiday choice.

We stayed at Nissi Bay last year with our son and feel this will be our last visit.

The island has more and more hotels built on it and the beaches can only take so many people.

What was once a special island has been ruined. The damage is done. You cannot cope with the number of visitors anymore. This is an irreversible man-made problem.

Elizabeth Morris, via email