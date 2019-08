A 24-year-old motorcyclist, Brook Mark Christodoulou, lost his life after his bike collided with a vehicle on a Nicosia road on Saturday night.

Police said the crash occurred at around 11.30pm, when a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Nicosia resident on Petrou Iliadi street in Latsia, crashed with the bike driven by the 24-year-old.

Christodoulou was seriously injured and transferred to the Nicosia general hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds at around 2.50am.