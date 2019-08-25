Five cars crash in Limassol, one dead

A collision of five cars in Limassol on Saturday night left 75-year-old Savvas Charalambous dead and five more people injured, two of which suffered serious injuries.

Under conditions being investigated, five vehicles collided while moving along the Kantou-Souniou road in the Limassol district. Passengers of three of the cars became trapped in the wreckage, with the fire service being called for their retrieval.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to transport the injured to the Limassol general hospital, where doctors confirmed the death of Charalambous, a Limassol resident from the village of Arsos.

The Kantou-Souniou road will remain closed until the completion of investigations, which restarted with the first light of day on Sunday.

In statements at the scene of the crash, Limassol deputy chief of traffic police Emilios Kafas, said that “all possibilities and all parameters which could have contributed to the crash will be investigated,” noting that the police is still in the early stages of investigations.

Responding to a question regarding the danger of the specific road which sees frequent crashes, Kafas said that “the danger of the road stems from the driving behaviours of certain people and not all.”

“Unfortunately, with such behaviours we have these results and witness the unfair loss of life.”

Kafas added that excessive speeds can benefit drivers in no way. “We ask that each driver follows the laws and regulations implemented by the state.”