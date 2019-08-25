Polling stations open for Famagusta mayoral elections

Polling stations in Cyprus opened at 7.00am local time (4.00am GMT) for 31,589 people from Famagusta who elect today their mayor, after the sudden death of Alexis Galanos last month.

Returning officer Georgios Chrysafinis told CNA that polls opened as planned, at 7.00am, in all 44 polling stations. There will be a one-hour lunch break, from 12.00 to 1.00pm and polls will close at 6.00pm, he added.

From a total of 44 polling stations, 4 opened in the free areas of Famagusta District, 7 in Nicosia, 13 in Larnaca, 19 in Limassol and one in Paphos. This time there will be 10 polling stations less compared to municipal elections held in 2016.

The majority of registered voters, 12,500 people, reside in Limassol District, around 10,000 in Larnaca District, 4,500 in Nicosia District, 3,500 in the free areas of Famagusta District and 1,200 voters reside in Paphos District.

Election results are expected to be announced around 8.00pm on Sunday. The new Famagusta mayor will be proclaimed on Monday.

The five candidates running in the Famagusta mayoral elections are Linos Papayiannis, supported by ELAM and four independent candidates, in alphabetical order, Simos Ioannou, Nikos Karoullas, Andreas Lordos and Georgios Stavri.